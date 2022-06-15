ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.02

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 56395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $639.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 128.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. On average, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after buying an additional 2,118,368 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

