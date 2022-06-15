Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Director William N. Starling, Jr. Sells 27,010 Shares

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) Director William N. Starling, Jr. sold 27,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $10,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASXC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 2,265,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,999. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

