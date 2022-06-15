Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 297.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.60 ($6.88) to €6.80 ($7.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

AIOSF opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

