Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Director David Michael Johnson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) Director David Michael Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, David Michael Johnson bought 20,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00.

NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. 229,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,351. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.