Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Trading Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. Approximately 4,611,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average daily volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.
The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:AUP)
