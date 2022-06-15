Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 12455636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.