Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $15.77

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.77 or 0.00069846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $998.83 million and $225.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,574.10 or 0.99965515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00113026 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

AXS is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,327,198 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

