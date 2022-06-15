Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.21. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 43,390 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,320,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,714,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $29,688,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $10,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 868,031 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $6,808,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $4,022,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

