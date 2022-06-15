BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered BancFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.17. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $96.99.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $190,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,136,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,089 shares of company stock worth $13,301,317. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,011,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in BancFirst by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BancFirst by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

