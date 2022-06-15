Beefy.Finance 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00081907 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00050973 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00250444 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

