Beer Money (BEER) 1-Day Volume Hits $66,475.00

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Beer Money has a market cap of $239,605.19 and $66,475.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 353,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 40,699,999 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

