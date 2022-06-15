Bell Rock Capital LLC Acquires New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. CVS Health makes up 1.5% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in CVS Health by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 300,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

