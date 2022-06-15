Bell Rock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after acquiring an additional 625,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 327,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,947,000 after buying an additional 68,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 581,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.