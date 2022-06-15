Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after acquiring an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.41 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

