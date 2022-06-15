Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,134.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,356.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,625.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.