Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,843 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Target makes up 1.5% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $141.29 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,584. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

