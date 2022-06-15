BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,540.00

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,540 ($55.10) and last traded at GBX 4,500 ($54.62), with a volume of 69798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,395 ($53.34).
The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,305.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,980.44.
BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)
