BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,540.00

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,540 ($55.10) and last traded at GBX 4,500 ($54.62), with a volume of 69798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,395 ($53.34).

The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,305.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,980.44.

Get BH Macro alerts:

BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.