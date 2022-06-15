BitBall Tops One Day Trading Volume of $894.00 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $808,767.81 and approximately $894.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,423.86 or 0.99884880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032296 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019798 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001118 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.