Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 14.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.22. 281,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 152,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 1,350.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period.

