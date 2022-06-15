Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $4.55. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 343,675 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Blueknight Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:BKEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 30.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

