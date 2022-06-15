Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Shares Down 4.4%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. 489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

About Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

