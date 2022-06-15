Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.62. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 707,062 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 62.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

