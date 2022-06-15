BSN Capital Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 76,600 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $17,136,000. SEA makes up 1.1% of BSN Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after buying an additional 116,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after acquiring an additional 986,765 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,919,000 after acquiring an additional 287,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Shares of SE traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,978. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.22.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.