BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQR stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.53.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter.
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
