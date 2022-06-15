Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up 0.3% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,391. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

