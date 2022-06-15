Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,800 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 1,037,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,504.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUF remained flat at $$18.70 during trading on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

