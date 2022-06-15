Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.03), with a volume of 145,169 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £11.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.49.
About Byotrol (LON:BYOT)
