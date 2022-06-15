Capasso Planning Partners LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. 76,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,234. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43.

