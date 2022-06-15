Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 78,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,777. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capri by 28.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $21,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.