Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,228,000. SVB Financial Group comprises about 5.5% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $10.89 on Wednesday, reaching $417.28. 1,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,795. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $399.61 and a one year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

