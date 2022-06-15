Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 115,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000. ABB comprises 2.2% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,019. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

