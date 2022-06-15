Carroll Investors Inc Makes New $13.01 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,000. Amazon.com makes up about 7.4% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

