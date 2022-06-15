Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Tops $134.37 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $134.37 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00440585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00060036 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,936,021,476 coins and its circulating supply is 5,151,031,969 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

