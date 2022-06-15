CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.71. 104,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,045 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.