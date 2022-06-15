CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 125,880 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 125,880 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up approximately 1.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Range Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. 196,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,688.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.