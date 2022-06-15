CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 165,926 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,926 shares during the quarter. Liberty Energy makes up 0.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 526,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $17,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,179 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,428,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 98,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,329. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,569,000 shares of company stock worth $429,970,800. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

