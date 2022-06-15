C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.05

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.05 and traded as low as $48.66. C&F Financial shares last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 4,721 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $170.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

In related news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

