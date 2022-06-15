Channing Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000. American Tower makes up approximately 3.2% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.77. 17,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,004. The company has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.89 and its 200 day moving average is $252.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

