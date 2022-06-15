China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.93

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.93 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.39 ($0.07). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 260,494 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £22.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48.

About China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

