China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.93

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.93 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.39 ($0.07). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 260,494 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £22.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48.
About China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG)
