Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHYCY remained flat at $$3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $900.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. Chiyoda has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

