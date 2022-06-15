CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 329,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of CINT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 1,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,477. CI&T has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $17,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $5,125,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in CI&T by 669.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 266,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,416,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

