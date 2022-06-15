Clean Energy Transition LLP Takes $14.67 Million Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 412,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,000. Fluence Energy comprises about 1.7% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of FLNC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,116. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

