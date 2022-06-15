Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 47,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded up $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.41. 13,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

