Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.50. The stock had a trading volume of 130,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,517,674. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

