Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 952.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at $141,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RAAS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 357,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,653. The company has a market capitalization of $153.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.41. Cloopen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

