CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers lowered shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CLPHY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. 65,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. CLP has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

