Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Shares Down 6.5%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $148.13 and last traded at $148.13. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.38.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09.
About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cochlear (CHEOF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.