Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $28,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,154. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

