Comerica Bank Sells 15,517 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,517 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $107,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.20. 1,919,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,819,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $273.34 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.