Comerica Bank Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $133.09.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

